Pregnant tiger shark tagged off SC coast

St. Helena Sound (WSPA) – The SC Dept. of Natural Resources says they tagged a pregnant tiger shark off the coast of St. Helena Sound.

They tagged “Harry-Etta,” a 12’2″ long 820 pound shark.

Harry-Etta has been tagged 2 times before, according to SCDNR.

Once with a conventional tag in 2013 by a charter captain.

The last time was by SCDNR in 2015 in Port Royal Sound.

SCDNR says this new satellite tag will allow then to track her movements for the next year.

They say they were able to confirm she is pregnant by an ultrasound.