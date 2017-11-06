SC man gets 27 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – A Longs man has been sentenced to prison for 27 years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl.

Fifteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor, Leigh Andrew says Malikaih Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 6th without a recommendation or negotiation to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Andrew says Taylor’s case was being called for trial this week when he decided to plead guilty. According to the solicitors office, the case involved a girl who was nine and 10 years old at the time of the incidents.

“This was a horrendous experience for the victim and we appreciate the dedicated work of Horry County Police officers to bring this perpetrator to justice,” Andrews said.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man charged after crash that killed SC Trooper Daniel Rebman A man has been charged in connection with the crash that killed S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, according to the Greenville…

Hot local races/ballot questions in the Upstate on election day You’ll also find a helpful link to figure out your voting district and precinct.

One Year Later: Looking back on the Party Rock Fire It has been one year since a fire ripped through the mountains of Western North Carolina, destroying more than 7,000 acres of land. Firefigh…

Upstate church looks to beef up security after TX church shooting Upstate pastors are reaching out to members of law enforcement and private safety instructors for help to protect their congregations from a…

How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ auto-correction bug If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.