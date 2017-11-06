Sen. Tim Scott, Ben Carson visit Spartanburg

By Published:
Ben Carson and Tim Scott
Ben Carson and Tim Scott

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Senator Tim Scott and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson are visiting the Upstate Monday.

The two came to Spartanburg on Monday to meet with local community leaders.

According to a press release, Sen. Scott and Sec. Carson will tour the Harvest Park Urban Farm and Monarch Cafe between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

More stories you may like on 7News