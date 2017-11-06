Should cursive still be taught in schools?

(WFLA) — The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Multiple research studies in the United States and abroad show important links between handwriting and overall educational development – even with the technological advances today.

Studies show printing, cursive writing and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns.

In the University of Washington study, students consistently produced more words more quickly with pen and paper than on keyboard and also expressed more ideas.

Today only a handful of states require cursive writing instruction.

So the big question this morning is should all states require students to learn cursive handwriting?

