Spartanburg chefs to compete in American Heart Assoc. challenge

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) — Local chefs will demonstrate how to prepare healthy recipes that don’t sacrifice flavor as part of the American Heart Association Spartanburg Chef’s Challenge.

The event starts 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Chapman Cultural Center.

Enjoy the culinary talent from four Hub City chefs from local restaurants including Cribb’s Kitchen, The Farmer’s Table, Morrison Food Services and the Spartanburg Marriott.

Each chef will showcase their skills by creating a heart-healthy dish for guests to enjoy.

The event is free, but admission is limited to 250 people who must be at least 21 years old. RSVP your ticket by emailing maryellen.prophitt@heart.org.