Spicy food could help your heart, study shows

(WFLA) — If you’re a fan of shaking hot sauce onto any meal, your heart may thank you!

Spicy foods can be used to add some oomph to your meals, but they may also give your health a boost.

According to a new study, people who like spicy foods are eating half a teaspoon of salt less than those who don’t like the sizzling taste on their tongue.

China’s Third Military Medical University also found a spicy food lover’s blood pressure was lower than their peers.

Researchers who studied the brain’s response to both salt and spice found our minds perceive the two tastes similarly. Meaning, spicy foods can trick your brain into thinking your food is saltier than it actually is.

So, adding more spice to your diet may help you stay away from the salty snacks that plague us all.

Don’t forget to talk to your doctor about incorporating spicy foods into your diet, if you’re unsure.

More stories you may like on 7News

One Year Later: Looking back on the Party Rock Fire It has been one year since a fire ripped through the mountains of Western North Carolina, destroying more than 7,000 acres of land. Firefigh…

How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ auto-correction bug If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.

Man charged in fatal hit & run in Greenville Co. The crash happened Nov. 4 around 1:10 a.m. on private property off Suddeth Rd., according to SC Highway Patrol.

Should cursive still be taught in schools? The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Upstate church pastor focused on security after TX church shooting After yet another deadly shooting at a church, one Upstate pastor talks about what his team does to make sure members are staying safe each …