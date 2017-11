Name: Mary Baluta

Recipe Title: Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce

Recipe short description (140 characters): Great holiday side dish for anyone who needs to limit their sugar intake.

Ingredients: 1 bag of fresh cranberries

1 cup of water

1 cup of stevia

1/2 cup of sugar-free orange marmalade

Directions: Boil cranberries in water until soft. Pour into bowl. Add stevia and marmalade. Mix well. Refrigerate.