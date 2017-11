Name: Leslie Bowles

Recipe Title: Toffee Bark

Recipe short description (140 characters): This is a great treat for Christmas parties or to have around during Christmas just to eat.

Ingredients: 1 lb. milk chocolate

1/2 toffee crunch

Directions: Melt chocolate in microwave for three minutes. Melt in one minute increments, stirring each time you check. Stir in toffee crunch. Spread out on a cookie sheet covered with wax paper. Let set up. Break into pieces. Store in an air-tight container. Enjoy!!