Troopers investigating two deadly accidents in Upstate

LAURENS Co. S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are investigating two deadly accidents in the Upstate on Monday morning.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports there was a deadly accident on Highway 25 near Cleve Knight Road in Laurens County. The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. Monday. The road is reportedly blocked in that area.

No details were immediately available.

Another deadly accident was reported less than hour later in Anderson County.

Troopers say that accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1st Avenue near Wilton E. Hall Road in Starr. The road is also blocked there.

This is a developing story.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

