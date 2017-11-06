Upstate Church Look To Beef Up Security After TX Church Shooting

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Upstate pastors are reaching out to members of law enforcement and private safety instructors for help to protect their congregations from active shooters.

This comes on the heals of a mass shooting at a San Antonio-area church Sunday that left 26 people dead. Chad Ayers, co-founder of Proactive Response Group in Taylors received several calls from local churches wanting his expertise.

Ayers says it’s important to have a “well-rehearsal plan” in place and doing so could mean the difference between life and death.

“What we want is our victims to get out if possible,” Ayers said. “You might find yourself in a situation where you can’t get out so having a well-rehearsed plan is what we want.”

Ayers also recommends having an emergency like on hand and making sure it has gauze and a tourniquet inside to stop hemorrhaging.

Anderson and Greenville County Sheriff’s Offices provide free safety presentations and onsite assessments of businesses and churches looking to protect themselves from mass shootings. For more information in Greenville County, contact Sgt. Natalie Hill at (864) 422-2037. In Anderson County, contact Lt. Todd Caron at (864) 260-4400.