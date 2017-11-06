Upstate man charged with trafficking bath salts in WNC

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say an Upstate man has been charged with trafficking bath salts and other crimes after a traffic stop in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that officers smelled marijuana when they stopped Jeremy Lee Farmer, 28, of Piedmont on Tuesday.

Deputies say Farmer provided false information and they later found marijuana and the drug known as “bath salts” in the vehicle.

Bath salts are a synthetic drug with effects similar to amphetamines, cocaine and LSD, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Farmer has been charged with trafficking in bath salts, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

He is in the Polk County jail under a $26,000 bond as of Monday morning.