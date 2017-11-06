VIDEO: $1M bond for NC man accused of using ice cream truck in sex assaults

Related Coverage Man used ice cream truck to lure kids in NC sex assaults, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in sexual assaults in which he lured boys by using an ice cream truck in Durham, North Carolina surrendered to police late Friday night, officials said.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, was wanted for several cases of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Rahmah is being held on a $1 million bond after he turned himself in to police around midnight Friday, according to Durham police.

The sex assault cases involve two boys who reported that they were assaulted inside Rahmah’s truck, police said.

The incidents happened Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road, police said.

The case from Oct. 22 was reported on Nov. 1 and the Oct. 25 incident was reported to police that day, according to police. The cases were reported to authorities by the boys’ parents.

Parents at the Hoover Apartments and Bentwood Park said Friday that they’ve seen Rahmah before.

“It’s frightening. You don’t ever want to hear anything like this,” a mom at the Hoover Apartments said.

The parent said the truck comes around all the time. The last time she saw it was Wednesday.

“It’s an older, like construction van or something like that (and) was painted over with pictures of ice cream put on it,” the parent explained.

“There were bags of clothes. He has covers and he has chips and everything. He always drives by here on Saturday and Sunday,” Christian Aguilar said.

Aguilar said he bought ice cream from Rahmah before and suspects that he might live in the truck.

Police said that Rahmah was already charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child and that more charges are possible.

Rahmah’s court first appearance is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

It’s unclear if police have seized the ice cream truck since Rahmah’s arrest.