Washington’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives captured in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested two of Washington states ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives Saturday.

According to police reports, 45-year-old Anthony Foxworth and 42-year-old Mary Foxworth were arrested in Myrtle Beach. They were booked into the city jail Saturday on Fugitive from Justice warrants.

According to the Associated Press and multiple local news outlets in the area, the couple pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to Criminal Mistreatment 1st Degree but did not show up for their sentencing this past week.

According to the couple’s warrants, in January 2016, their 16-year-old son was hospitalized for severe malnutrition, severe constipation and weighing only 54 pounds. He was unable to stand on his own, missing patches of hair and unable open his mouth to eat. The child had never been trained to use a toilet, could not read or write and did not attend school. The 16-year-old is now in foster care. The 16-year-old his two siblings were all removed from the Foxworth home for their safety.

According to the Myrtle Beach police department arrest report, police in Washington contacted the Myrtle Beach police department about the couple being in the area of S. Ocean Blvd and gave them the couples descriptions and their car. Myrtle Beach officers found the car that matched the description in the Vancouver Motel parking lot on S. Ocean Blvd. Motel employees informed officers which room the couple was staying in. Officers went to their room, knocked on the door and that is when Anthony Foxworth peaked through the curtains and opened the door. Myrtle Beach police immediately detained the couple.

According to the police report, officers then contacted the Want Agency and confirmed they would extradite the fugitives back to Washington.

Anthony and Mary Foxworth are currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting extradition to Washington.