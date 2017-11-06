Woman dragged during NC car theft, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured when she was dragged by a suspect who stole her car on Monday.

The incident happened at 7604 Knightdale Blvd. when the man got into the woman’s gold Maxima, Knightdale police said.

“…the victim tried to hold onto the steering wheel as the suspect drove away,” police said.

The woman suffered some bruises in the incident.

The suspect was caught on video at a nearby convenience store and hotel, according to police.

The man has been seen in the area of Knightdale Boulevard and First Avenue during the last couple of weeks, police said.

The stolen Maxima has North Carolina a license plate of EMR-1043.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man ID’d after being found dead in Simpsonville home after fire The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a home after a house fire in Simpsonville.

Man charged after crash that killed SC Trooper Daniel Rebman A man has been charged in connection with the crash that killed S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, according to the Greenville…

Hot local races/ballot questions in the Upstate on election day You’ll also find a helpful link to figure out your voting district and precinct.

One Year Later: Looking back on the Party Rock Fire It has been one year since a fire ripped through the mountains of Western North Carolina, destroying more than 7,000 acres of land. Firefigh…

Upstate church looks to beef up security after TX church shooting Upstate pastors are reaching out to members of law enforcement and private safety instructors for help to protect their congregations from a…