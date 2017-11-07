1% sales tax close to passing in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One hot ballot question that drew folks to the polls was the 1% sales tax in Spartanburg County.

Right now, it appears that there will be a new 1% sales tax for the county.

The county hopes to use this tax to raise $224 million to pay for new government buildings.

In a rare move, last week, members of the Republican, Democratic, and tea party all came together to support the tax.

And, over the weekend, Sheriff Chuck Wright wrote the following on the referendum Facebook page: “I, like everyone else, do not like taxes. However, if we don’t pass the penny sales tax increase, I have no clue how we will be able to build a much-needed courthouse.”

This week, more costly cleanup is being done in the county courthouse which has been plagued with major mold and safety problems. So far, the county has already spent $800,000 on mold cleanup.

Here are the current results:

Spartanburg County Referendum Spartanburg Co. 87% Reporting Yes 15,262 63% No 8,994 37%

