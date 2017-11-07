2 arrested in teen’s murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Greenville Co.

Quincy Devince Massey, 33, has been arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Adrana Deyvonne Simms, 25, has been charged with accessory after the Fact.

Joseph Michael Gault II, 17, of Greenville was shot in the chest on October 31 on Dixie Circle.

Investigators say Massey and Gault got into a fight before the shooting.

Gault was lying on the ground near Holder Lane when police got there.

Gault was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Beth Brotherton, a spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools, says Gault was a student at Southside High School. He recently enrolled in the Satellite Diploma Program at Greenville County Schools.

Massey is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center and Simms has been released on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

