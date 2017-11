RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested for vandalizing multiple businesses, churches and home in Rutherford Co., according to investigators.

The report says the Vandalism happened on Oct. 29 and 30 on Whiteside Rd. and in the city limits of Rutherfordton.

Andrew Patrick Crosland, Branson Allen Conley and Collin Ray Hipp have all been charged with:

(6) counts injury to personal property

(5) counts injury to real property

(1) felony count injury to building/fence/wall.