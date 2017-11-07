Name: MaryBelue Taylor
Recipe Title: Apple and Loin Chop Casserole
Recipe short description (140 characters): Unusual, good comfort food
Ingredients: 6 boneless pork Loin Chops, browned
3-4 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced thin
2 apples, sweet variety
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup Apple juice
Dash of pepper
Directions: Brown pork Loin, place in 9×13 baking dish.
Top with sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with pepper.
Sprinkle 1/2 of the brown sugar.
Top with apples.
Add remaining brown sugar.
Drizzle with Apple juice.
Cover in tin foil tightly. Bake 375 degrees for 35 minutes.
Uncover. Bake additional 15 minutes.