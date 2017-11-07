Boy accused of assaulting girl at Union Co. football game

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged after assaulting a girl at a Union Co. football game, according to police.

An officer, working at the game on 10/27, heard a girl crying and then saw her on the ground holding her knee.

The girl said the guy standing behind her came up from behind and kicked her in the back of the knee.

When the officer asked the boy why he kicked her, the boy said he used his hand and was playing around.

He told the officer he didn’t mean to hurt her, according to the report.

EMS was called to take care of the girl.

The girl’s father told police a few days later that they wanted to press charges because his daughter was severely injured and would have to have surgery.

The boy is now charged with Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, according to police.