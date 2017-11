SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has released the preliminary cause of death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area off Warren H. Abernathy Highway on Oct 31.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body of Gerald Francis Griffin III, 32, of Atlanta, GA, was found near the Upward Star Center.

The coroner says the preliminary cause of death is listed as head and body trauma secondary to crash of vehicle vs. concrete pillar.