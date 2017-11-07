Name: Tiffany brezeale

Recipe Title: Chocolate peanut butter balls

Recipe short description (140 characters): These chocolate covered peanut butter balls are very easy to make and have few ingredients required. They are my favorite Christmas dessert

Ingredients:

1 cup crunchy peanut butter

1 cup crushed graham crackers

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup unsalted butter softened

8 ounces semisweet or other baking chocolate

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine peanut butter, graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar, and butter. Stir until uniformly combined and smooth.

Shape into teaspoon-sized balls and place on a baking sheet or tray lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Chill at least 30 minutes.

Melt chocolate according to package directions and stir gently until smooth. Using two spoons, dip peanut butter balls into melted chocolate and transfer to lined baking sheet. Chill at least 30 minutes to set chocolate.