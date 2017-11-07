Christmas music bad for your health, psychologists say

(WTEN) – Bah Humbug?

Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retailer workers’ mental health.

“People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News. “You’re simply spending all your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing.”

According to the study, It’s Beginning to Smell (and Sound) a Lot Like Christmas: The Interactive Effects of Ambient Scent and Music in a Retail Setting, adding Christmas music and scents had a more positive experience shopping.

The study also found that when shops did not play Christmas music during the holidays, consumers had a more negative experience in the store.

More stories you may like on 7News

1% sales tax close to passing in Spartanburg Co. One hot ballot question that drew folks to the polls was the 1% sales tax in Spartanburg County.

Lillian Brock Flemming keeps Greenville City Council seat Lillian Brock Flemming will keep her seat on the Greenville City Council after today’s election.

Spartanburg utility boxes transformed into murals Utility boxes in downtown Spartanburg are getting a make-over, and are now murals inspired by colleges and universities in the county.

TX Church shooter escaped mental health facility, threatened Air Force command Police reports show Sutherland Springs church shooter Devin Kelley escaped from a mental health facility shortly after the military charged …