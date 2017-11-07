Citadel At Clemson To Begin At 12:20pm

Clemson Athletics

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of November 18.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Virginia at Miami, noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 11

Delaware State at Florida State, noon, RSN

The Citadel at Clemson, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network – split window

Pitt at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network – split window

Western Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Nov. 11

Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

All times are Eastern.