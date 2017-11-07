Coroner says homeless woman died of natural causes

Related Coverage Investigation underway after homeless woman’s body found in woods

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner says a homeless woman whose body was found in Gaffney died of natural causes.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the woman as 56-year-old Pamela Wright Long. Her last known address was in Gaffney. Her body was found Sunday in a wooded area off West Floyd Baker Boulevard.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed no injuries.

“There did not appear to be any injuries present externally on my initial examination and the autopsy today proved there were none internally as well. This is always a concern in circumstances such as this,” Fowler said in a statement.

Fowler said she had been living in the woods behind the Dollar Tree on Walton Drive for several weeks when she was found Sunday morning by another homeless person camping nearby.