Cremins Leaves SMC For Upstate

Spartanburg, S.C. – USC Upstate head coach Kyle Perry has announced the hiring of former Spartanburg Methodist College head coach Jon Cremins as an assistant coach for the Spartan men’s basketball program.

Cremins has spent the past two seasons as the head men’s basketball coach at nearby Spartanburg Methodist College and led the Pioneers to a combined 55-11 record and back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

“I’m excited to be able to hire a coach of Jon’s caliber,” said Perry. “He knows our staff and blends well. He will do a great job coaching and recruiting for Upstate.”

Last season, Cremins was named the Region X Coach of the Year and District X Coach of the Year for the second straight season after guiding Spartanburg Methodist to a top-25 national ranking and 29-4 overall record. The Pioneers finished the season leading the nation in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers made, while ranking in the top-10 in rebounding margin, points per game, turnovers per game and free-throw percentage.

Cremins led SMC to 26 wins during his first season in 2015-16 en route to being named the Region X Conference Coach of the Year and taking the Pioneers to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Spartanburg Methodist went 26-7 that season and ranked in the top-10 nationally in 3-point field goal percentage, rebounding margin and points per game allowed.

“I look forward to working at the University of South Carolina-Upstate with athletic director Julio Freire, head coach Kyle Perry and staff,” said Cremins. “I am excited to get started and begin the 2017-18 season.”

Prior to working at SMC, Cremins spent one season at Kennesaw State where he helped the Owls reach the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship for the second time and saw their average season win total increase by 40 percent.

Cremins also coached two seasons for head coach Dickey Nutt at Southeast Missouri State and two years for his uncle, Bobby Cremins, at College of Charleston. In year two at Southeast Missouri State, Cremins had the Redhawks ranked in the top-10 nationally in field goal percentage, scoring offense and assists. With Cremins’ assistance at College of Charleston, the Cougars upset top-25 Tennessee and won the Southern Conference Regular Season Championship as well as boast the program’s first NBA Draft pick and All-American since 1997 in Andrew Goudelock.

Cremins began his coaching career at Valdosta State from 2007-09 as a graduate assistant coach. During his two seasons, the school posted a 42-18 record and won the Gulf South Conference East Division Championship.

A native of Roswell, Ga., Cremins graduated from Valdosta State in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He remained at Valdosta State to earn his master’s degree in public administration in 2009.