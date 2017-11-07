Expect lane closures on I-26 in Spartanburg Co. this month

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Sloan Construction and SCDOT would like to make everyone aware that there will be lane closures on I-26 in Spartanburg County this month.

The lane closures will be due to construction happening on I-26 westbound, from the Highway 11 overpass at Exit 5 to Highway 349 at the N.C. borderline.

The road work will begin on Sunday, November 19th, at 5:00 p.m. and will last through Wednesday, November 22nd.

Crews will be working on the left lane.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg utility boxes transformed into murals Utility boxes in downtown Spartanburg are getting a make-over, and are now murals inspired by colleges and universities in the county.

TX Church shooter escaped mental health facility, threatened Air Force command Police reports show Sutherland Springs church shooter Devin Kelley escaped from a mental health facility shortly after the military charged …

Fmr. Hillcrest HS student had BB gun on campus say police Simpsonville Police say a former Hillcrest HS student – charged with having a gun on the school campus – actually had a BB gun.

Man ID’d after being found dead in Simpsonville home after fire The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a home after a house fire in Simpsonville.