Expect lane closures on I-26 in Spartanburg Co. this month

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Sloan Construction and SCDOT would like to make everyone aware that there will be lane closures on I-26 in Spartanburg County this month.

The lane closures will be due to construction happening on I-26 westbound, from the Highway 11 overpass at Exit 5 to Highway 349 at the N.C. borderline.

The road work will begin on Sunday, November 19th, at 5:00 p.m. and will last through Wednesday, November 22nd.

Crews will be working on the left lane.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

