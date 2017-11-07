Fmr. Clemson City Finance Dir. accused of embezzlement

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The former finance director for the City of Clemson has been accused of embezzling $124,748, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Tom Alexander Sparacino is charged with one count of Embezzlement of public funds, value $10,000 or more.

SLED says the embezzlement happened between June 2011 and February 2017.

SLED’s investigation found that Sparacino used credit cards issued to him by the City of Clemson for purchases and charges of a personal nature and then used the city’s funds to pay off the balances.

SLED was told that another city employee discovered a suspicious amount of charges on credit cards issued to Sparacino.

The city hired an accounting firm to do an audit of Sparacino’s use of the credit cards and found that the purchases were personal in nature, according to the report.

SLED found that some of the charges included:

Vehicle repairs completed at Jaguar, Porsche and Volvo of Greenville for vehicles registered to Sparacino

Device and iTunes purchases from Apple

Merchandise purchases from Amazon

Monthly cellular service charges from AT&T and Verizon Wireless

Sparacino was released from jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The City of Clemson says Sparacino retired a few months ago.