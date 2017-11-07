Fmr. Hillcrest HS student had BB gun on campus say police

SIMPSONVILLE (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police are now saying a former Hillcrest High School student – charged with bringing a gun onto campus Tuesday morning – was carrying a BB gun.

Clayton Keith Hopkins, 17, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds by Simpsonville Police.

Witnesses at the school on South Industrial Drive reported to school resource officers Tuesday morning that a man was in the parking lot with a gun.

We’re told a resource officer and an assistant principal at the school approached Hopkins who then drove away. He got stuck in car line traffic, swerved off the road and into a fence according to the Greenville County School District.

He continued onto Interstate 385 where he was eventually stopped by Simpsonville Police on I-385 near Highway 276.

Hopkins was a former student of Hillcrest High School.

No one was hurt at Hillcrest High School where classes are operating as normal according to the district.

A bond hearing has not been held.