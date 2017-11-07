Greenville Co. Council votes for forensic audit of sheriff’s office

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Council has voted for a financial evaluation of the sheriff’s office.

This comes after council members Joe Dill and Willis Meadows asked for a forensic audit back in October.

“The control… It’s out of control,” said Councilman Joe Dill. “We think that there’s no oversight.”

County Councilmen Joe Dill and Willis Meadows told 7News they’re questioning if there is an abuse of power and money under Sheriff Will Lewis.

The call for an audit comes after a lawsuit was filed, detailing an alleged sexual assault by the Sheriff involving one of his former employees at a conference in Charlotte.

The lawsuit also accused the Sheriff of harassment.

Both agreed a forensic audit would help look at how the money allocated to the Sheriff’s Office is spent, and if it was spent appropriately.

“People want an answer,” said Dill. “People want to know what is happening with their money that we’re allocating.”

While the Greenville County Council doesn’t have oversight over the Sheriff’s Department, they do approve the budget.

Dill and Meadows said they had a number of concerned constituents call them about how their money was being spent.

They told 7News they were asked if it was appropriate for the Sheriff and his former assistant, Savanah Nabors, to stay out of state for a work trip.

“Do you have to go to Charlotte or some other city in order to get the privacy, in order to get your budget? My contention is no,” said Meadows.

Dill said constituents also questioned whether Nabors needed the brand new deputy car Lewis reportedly gave her.

“I think a forensic audit will tell us the answers to that,” said Meadows.

