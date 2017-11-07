Greenville Co, Kernell file response Nabors’ lawsuit

An outside attorney for Greenville County and County Administrator Jospeh Kernell have filed a motion to strike portions of a lawsuit filed against them, by former Sheriff’s Office assistant Savanah Nabors.

Nabors filed a lawsuit in October against Greenville County, Joseph Kernell, Sheriff Will Lewis, and The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, alleging she was sexually harassed and assaulted by Lewis while employed. Sheriff Lewis admitted to an extramarital encounter with Nabors, but denied all criminal allegations.

Lewis’ attorney moved the case from state court to federal court, and since then, all defendants have filed a response.

Lewis and the Sheriff’s Office have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Kernell and Greenville County have asked for portions of the Plantiff’s Amended Complaint to be removed.

The motion states that the amended complaint contains allegations that are irrelevant, immaterial, scandalous, and will prejudice the Defendants.

The motion also states that the county and Kernell stand behind Lewis’ answer and motion to dismiss.

To read the motion, click here: Kernell Motion

To read Lewis’ motion, click here: Will Lewis response

To read the amended lawsuit, click here: amended savanah nabors lawsuit