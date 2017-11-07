Greenville Councilwoman Wins Re-election

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Greenville District 2 Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming will retain her city council seat for a tenth term.

Flemming, a democrat, beat Republican Challenger Matt Cotner with 54 percent of the vote. Cotner, a banker, was only the second person to challenge Flemming in her 36 years on city council.

“I have great joy and excitement to continue the work that’s not quite finished,” said Flemming. “I think it was a good testament because my campaign staff was mostly young people and I started as a young person.”

Flemming say she plans to focus on improving affordable housing, public transportation and helping to develop a new city park.