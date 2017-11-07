Greenville Zoo’s youngest giraffe Tatu moving away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A giraffe at the Greenville Zoo will be moving to a new home soon.

Tatu, the zoo’s youngest giraffe, will be transferred to the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

The transfer date has not yet been decided, but Tatu will be leaving before winter arrives, the zoo says.

Tatu was born on February 2, 2016, and is the offspring of Autumn, the zoo’s 11-year-old female.

Thanks to EarthCam, viewers across the U.S. and around the world were able to watch as Tatu was born.

While at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, Tatu will be living with a male giraffe named Murphy until he reaches an age when he can be paired with a suitable mate.

“While it’s always sad to see a member of our zoo family leave, supporting and promoting conservation efforts is a critical part of our mission, and we must always focus on the needs of the overall population. To that end, with Miles and Autumn being such a highly recommended pair, we’re hopeful that we’ll soon be welcoming a new calf to the zoo family.”

