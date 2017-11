SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – USC Upstate Police Chief Klay Peterson said they are responding to reports of gunshots.

Peterson said the sheriff’s office is with them now on campus and they are trying to figure out what, if anything is going on.

An alert that went out to students said the shots possibly came from near Campus Edge Apartments and the Library.

Police are on the scene and locking down the library, Smith, HPAC and Sansbury, CLC.