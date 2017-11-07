Happy 99th Birthday Billy Graham!

Charlotte, NC (WSPA)

Carolina’s Family is wishing a Happy Birthday to Billy Graham!

Today, the Reverend, who’s message has reached billions, turned 99 years old.

He’s gotten birthday wishes from President Trump, Vice President Pence and others all around the world.

However, the biggest birthday party was at his library in Charlotte.

The Billy Graham Library is about a man who was about his fathers business and today we celebrate his 99th birthday.

Graham continues to share the love of Jesus, without saying a word.

It’s a birthday celebration for Billy Graham and a glimpse into 99 years of a life, that changed many others.

Rella Kern, who is 90 years old, says “he’s been a great inspiration to me. I’m a believer and I have faith and he has encouraged and I just admire him for what he is”

Graham traveled the world sharing God’s love. Tom Phillips served as Crusade Director, now he serves as Executive Director of the Billy Graham Library. A library filled with decades of memorabilia and more than 10,000 books.

Tom Phillips says, “the Billy Graham Library is an on going daily outreach, its just what billy graham has done all over the world. ”

In a statement released by his son Franklin Graham… It reads impart, “he is celebrating quietly with family… and “lemon cake”…”

Publicly, the Billy Graham Library opened its doors for the community to celebrate too.

People from near and far, old and young came to sign his birthday banner and to share a slice of lemon cake.

For Billy Gibson, who also happens to be 99, Graham served as a role model, he says, ” he affected my life just by knowing his ideas of life itself. and the way to live that life like Jesus said.”

For Michael Tuck this family visit is more than a birthday celebration, it’s history, he says, “I think its an absolutely amazing thing for him to be 99 years old to still be living and preaching the gospel not only with his words, but his actions and for us to be here to be apart of it is a blessing.”

For most of his life Billy Graham declared the good news of the gospel and today we celebrate his 99th birthday and pause to say Happy Birthday!

Reverend Graham is celebrating his birthday at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, surrounded by family.