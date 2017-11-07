Henderson Co. deputies offer free safety class for churches

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – After the latest church shooting in Texas, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is offering safety classes for local churches.

The House of Worship Safety and Security Class will be held on Thursday, December 7th, from to 6:00-8:00p.m., at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The class will be free of charge for any and all churches, according to a press release.

The presentation will assist church leaders and congregation members in making their place of worship a safe and peaceful environment, the release says.

In the class, types of threats churches face, how to develop an action plan, and what to do in the event of an attack will be discussed.

The training session will include a question-and-answer portion and guidance on how to develop plans and procedures based on each individual organization.

Representatives from each organization are asked to reserve spots for themselves and their attendees.

You are asked to RSVP no later than one week before the scheduled class.

