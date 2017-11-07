Clemson student government votes not to impeach student VP

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson student leaders deliberated through the night and into the morning before deciding not to impeach or remove the university’s student vice president.

The hearing comes after documents were leaked to online news sources claiming Jaren Stewart abused his power as a resident assistant, but some students question the timing.

In September, Stewart sat through the pledge of allegiance at a student government meeting.

The student senator who called for the trial said the protest was not the reason for the trial.

Students met in executive session at 8 p.m. Monday.

The hearing continued through the night before votes were cast around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Crew at the scene tell us that 42 student government leaders voted to impeach Stewart – two votes less than the 44 needed to impeach him.