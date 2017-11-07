Lillian Brock Flemming keeps Greenville City Council seat

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Lillian Brock Flemming will keep her seat on the Greenville City Council after today’s election.

Greenville City Council District 2 has been held by Flemming, and has been unchallenged, for more than three decades.

However, new district lines that span both the original west side and the affluent Augusta Road area had Matt Cotner looking to unseat her.

Here are the official results:

Greenville City Council Dist. 2 Greenville Co. 100% Reporting
Lillian Brock Flemming (D) 1,075 54%
Matt Cotner (R) 905 46%

Democrat Russell Stall also won in today’s Greenville City Council race.

Here are the results of that race:

Greenville City Council at Large Greenville Co. 100% Reporting
Russell Stall (D) 4,118 54%
John DeWorken (R) 3,531 46%

