GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Lillian Brock Flemming will keep her seat on the Greenville City Council after today’s election.

Greenville City Council District 2 has been held by Flemming, and has been unchallenged, for more than three decades.

However, new district lines that span both the original west side and the affluent Augusta Road area had Matt Cotner looking to unseat her.

Here are the official results:

Greenville City Council Dist. 2 Greenville Co. 100% Reporting Lillian Brock Flemming (D) 1,075 54% Matt Cotner (R) 905 46%

Democrat Russell Stall also won in today’s Greenville City Council race.

Here are the results of that race:

Greenville City Council at Large Greenville Co. 100% Reporting Russell Stall (D) 4,118 54% John DeWorken (R) 3,531 46%

More stories you may like on 7News

1% sales tax close to passing in Spartanburg Co. One hot ballot question that drew folks to the polls was the 1% sales tax in Spartanburg County.

Lillian Brock Flemming keeps Greenville City Council seat Lillian Brock Flemming will keep her seat on the Greenville City Council after today’s election.

Spartanburg utility boxes transformed into murals Utility boxes in downtown Spartanburg are getting a make-over, and are now murals inspired by colleges and universities in the county.

TX Church shooter escaped mental health facility, threatened Air Force command Police reports show Sutherland Springs church shooter Devin Kelley escaped from a mental health facility shortly after the military charged …