Man charged with stealing deputy’s guns, badge in string of car break-ins

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say they have arrested a Greer man who broke into several cars in a neighborhood, including an officer’s unmarked vehicle and stole guns and other law enforcement equipment.

Phillip Scott Krause Jr., 34, is charged with several crimes in the car break-ins that happened earlier this month in the River Shoals subdivision.

Deputies say one of the vehicles was an unmarked Greenville County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The deputy’s “LMT” M4 patrol rifle, Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, Taser, badge, and body armor were stolen from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have reclaimed most of the equipment, including the stolen firearms, badge,Taser and ballistic vest.

Krause has been charged with four counts of autobreaking, two counts each of grand larceny and financial transaction card theft and three counts of petit larceny.

Deputies say Krause has also been charged with stealing a car.

He’s currently in the Greenville County Detention Center.