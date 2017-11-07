Man gets life in prison for killing 3 in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing three people in North Carolina.

Local media reported that 24-year-old Pierre Lamont Griffin II pleaded guilty in Asheville on Monday.

The bodies of 20-year-old Tatianna Diz, 22-year-old Alexandra King and 31-year-old Uhon Trumanne Johnson were found in 2015. The bodies of Diz and King were in the French Broad River.

Johnson’s body was in his apartment.

District Attorney Todd Williams said he dropped his plans to seek a death sentence after Griffin agreed to plead guilty to all charges. Griffin had been charged with murder, destroying a body or remains, concealing an unnatural death and armed robbery.

Williams said the decision keeps the victims’ families from encountering what he called “unnecessary trauma.”

