NC man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old girl, deputies say

WNCT Published:
Cody Foy
Cody Foy

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wayne County man has been charged with the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Cody Foy.

The sheriff’s office said it launched an investigation after it was alerted to an inappropriate interaction between Foy and the teen.

Deputies say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Foy was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and given a $250,000  bond.

More stories you may like on 7News