Officer shot multiple times while trying to detain runaway teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Police Officer that was shot trying to detain a teen is now “awake and talking” following two surgeries Tuesday, according to Portsmouth Police Spokesperson Misty Holley.

Portsmouth police have a 15-year-old boy in custody for allegedly shooting the police officer several times.

It happened Monday afternoon in the Mount Hermon neighborhood. According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the officer was shot in the 2500 block of Hickory Street after encountering the 15-year-old suspect who was reported as a runaway.

One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, explained what they saw. The witness tells 10 On Your Side that from a window, they saw a female Portsmouth officer working to take a teenage boy into custody.

The witness says it appeared the boy was fighting back. The witness walked away from the window, then heard several gunshots.

They tell 10 On Your Side they ran back to the window and saw the same boy running toward the London Oaks neighborhood. The witness saw the officer lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday afternoon, Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman said in a press conference that the teen pulled out a handgun and shot the officer “numerous times.”

Chapman added that the officer radioed dispatchers that she had been shot and gave a detailed description of the suspect. The suspect was then “spotted by responding officers running to the London Oaks apartment complex,” and taken into custody, according to the court paperwork.

It also states the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody while still wearing one of the officer’s handcuffs on his wrist — and that the officer “did not see a weapon at the time of his detainment.”

A construction crew nearby didn’t see the shooting, but reported hearing bullets whiz past them.

“I looked over down the street to the left and she was lying on the ground just moaning,” said Andrew Gonzalez. “I guess the neighbor ran out to the middle and tried to give her help and that’s when we called the cops.”

The Portsmouth Police Department has not yet identified the female officer shot. Chapman said Tuesday that the officer was in serious but stable condition after undergoing immediate surgery on Monday evening.

Police say they’re not releasing the suspect’s name at this time because he is a minor.

He has been charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, attempted capital murder, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a weapon in a school zone, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and escape by force.

More stories you may like on 7News

Runoff scheduled for Nov. 21 in Spartanburg mayoral race There will likely be a runoff election between incumbent Junie White and Todd Horne after today’s mayoral election.

1% sales tax close to passing in Spartanburg Co. One hot ballot question that drew folks to the polls was the 1% sales tax in Spartanburg County.

Lillian Brock Flemming keeps Greenville City Council seat Lillian Brock Flemming will keep her seat on the Greenville City Council after today’s election.

Spartanburg utility boxes transformed into murals Utility boxes in downtown Spartanburg are getting a make-over, and are now murals inspired by colleges and universities in the county.