Name: Mary Belue Taylor

Recipe Title: Pecan Quiche

Recipe short description (140 characters): Full of protein

Ingredients: 1 cup cooked, chopped, chicken

1 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

1/4 cup chopped onions

1 Tablespoon flour

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup whole pecans

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon brown mustard

Deep dish pie crust, prepared

Directions: Mix chicken, cheese, onions, flour and chopped nuts.

Mix eggs, milk and brown mustard.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well.

Pour into deep dish prepared,pie shell.

Top with whole pecans.

Bake 325 degrees for 50 minutes, or until golden browned and set.