Runoff scheduled for Nov. 21 in Spartanburg mayoral race

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There will likely be a runoff election between incumbent Junie White and Todd Horne after today’s mayoral election.

Junie White has been Mayor of Spartanburg for eight years and ran unopposed four years ago.

Today, he faced two challengers: Todd Horne and Lakesa Whitner.

If there is a runoff, that race would be held on November 21st, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Here are the current results:

City of Spartanburg Mayor Spartanburg Co. 96% Reporting Junie White 2,853 49% Todd Horne 2,196 38% Lekesa Paulette Whitner 778 13%

