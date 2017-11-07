Spartanburg Chefs Battle to Create Heart Healthy Dishes

Four local chefs are battling for the win Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s annual “Spartanburg Chef Challenge.” At this free event, 250 guests will taste all dishes, choose their favorite, and learn how to prepare healthy recipes that don’t sacrifice flavor.

The event starts 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Chapman Cultural Center. Competing chefs will represent Cribb’s Kitchen, The Farmer’s Table, Morrison Food Services and the Spartanburg Marriott. Admission is free, but limited to 250 people who must be at least 21 years old.

RSVP your ticket by emailing maryellen.prophitt@heart.org or calling 864-605-7230.