Struggling to sleep? Tips to help you get shut eye

(WSPA) — Daylight saving time grants us another hour of sleep, but millions struggle with sleep disorders and changes to their sleep schedules.

Experts say at least 50 million American adults have a sleep disorder.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has advice on how to address sleep issues.

Doctors say changes in your sleep pattern or sleep problems left undiagnosed can be more dangerous than you think.

Experts at Bon Secours St. Francis say they can diagnose sleep apnea with a few simple tests and cure patients with minimally invasive treatments.

Dr. Ahmad Boota, a sleep specialist with Bon Secours, says sleep apnea is common and says insomnia – difficulty falling or staying asleep – impacts about 14 million people.

Sleep disorders can weaken your immune system, decrease productivity, and contribute to accidents, Dr. Boota said.

He said the average person needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, and it takes several days to catch up on lost sleep. Naps help but he said it’s better to get all your shut eye at the same recommended time.