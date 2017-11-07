TCU issues campus alert after nearby road-rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Christian University is reporting an armed person on campus Tuesday morning.

In a tweet sent out around 7:10 a.m., TCU told those nearby to “seek safe shelter immediately.” It said it would provide more updates.

Fort Worth police told NBC affiliate KXAS that there was an argument between two shuttle bus drivers near campus, and one shot at the other. He did not hit that driver, but did allegedly injure him by bumping into him. The alleged shooter fled the scene around 7:30 a.m. in his shuttle bus, and police are searching for him.

Aerial footage shows police cars on a road near the university’s football stadium, with a white shuttle parked nearby.

TCU tweeted at 8:06 a.m. an “all-clear” and that the lock down had been lifted.

TCU Alert – All clear. Resume normal activities. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017