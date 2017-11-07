Two Wofford Players Honored By SoCon

Southern Conference

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference named its football players of the week Monday for all games played Nov. 4. Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Week, while Wofford’s Devin Watson and Luke Carter were tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina, Sr., RB, Raeford, N.C.

Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome carried 24 times for 197 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Catamounts downed The Citadel on the road, 31-19. With the score tied at 17 after The Citadel scored on its first third-quarter possession, the senior from Raeford, North Carolina, put Western Carolina back on top on its first offensive snap in the second half, breaking off an 81-yard touchdown run to give the Catamounts a lead they would not relinquish. The 100-yard effort was Newsome’s fourth of the season and second straight since returning from injury last week against Furman. Newsome now needs just 67 rushing yards to become the first Catamount with three 1,000-yard seasons. Newsome’s 180.4 yards of total offense per game would lead NCAA FCS if he met the minimum number of games played, while his 133.3 rushing yards per game would rank second.

Other nominees: Dominique Allen (The Citadel), Falon Lee (ETSU), Devlin Hodges (Samford), Bingo Morton (Chattanooga) and Andre Stoddard (Wofford).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Devin Watson, Wofford, Jr., CB, Gainesville, Ga.

Wofford corner back Devin Watson turned in an all-around spectacular effort in the Terriers’ 24-21, double-overtime win over Chattanooga on Saturday, as the junior from Gainesville, Georgia, had 11 tackles, forced and recovered a fumble, and had a game-changing 67-yard interception return. Eight of Watson’s tackles were solo stops, while two went for losses. In the first quarter, Watson forced a fumble and recovered it at Chattanooga’s 21-yard line, setting up a short field for the Terriers, who cashed in with a touchdown three plays later. Watson’s biggest play of the game might have been his last, as he intercepted UTC quarterback Cole Copeland on the Mocs’ second overtime possession and nearly ran it back for a score before being pulled down for a 67-yard return. Wofford would go on to kick a game-winning field goal on its possession.

Other nominees: Nasir Player (ETSU), Will Coneway (Mercer), Shaheed Salmon (Samford), Taylor Reynolds (Chattanooga) and Daniel Riddle (Western Carolina).

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Luke Carter, Wofford, So., P/K, Florence, S.C.

Wofford punter/kicker Luke Carter handled all three phases of the Terriers’ kicking game Saturday, including kicking a game-winning 34-yard field goal in double overtime in a 24-21 win over Chattanooga. Carter punted five times on the day for an average of 46.6 yards per kick, including a season-best boot of 61 yards. The sophomore from Florence, South Carolina, also kicked off twice for an average of 64.5 yards per kick, recording one touchback. Carter scored six points for the Terriers in the three-point win, as he converted three PATs before his decisive field goal with the game on the line.

Other nominees: Cam Jackson (The Citadel), Quan Harrison (ETSU), Austin Barnard (Samford), Victor Ulmo (Chattanooga) and Tra Hardy (Western Carolina).

2017 Southern Conference Football Players of the Week

Offense

Sept. 4 Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

Sept. 11 Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina

Sept. 18 Dominque Allen, The Citadel

Sept. 25 Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

Oct. 2 Devlin Hodges, Samford

Oct. 9 Andre Stoddard, Wofford

Oct. 16 Brandon Goodson, Wofford

Oct. 23 Devlin Hodges, Samford

Oct. 30 Antonio Wilcox, Furman

Nov. 6 Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina

Defense

Sept. 4 Malik Rivera, Wofford

Sept. 11 Devin Watson, Wofford

Sept. 18 Dylan Weigel, ETSU

Sept. 25 Keion Crossen, Western Carolina

Oct. 2 Tahjai Watt, Western Carolina

Oct. 9 Lee Bennett, Mercer

Oct. 16 John Brannon III, Western Carolina

Oct. 23 Omari Williams, Samford

Oct. 30 Tae Davis, Chattanooga

Nov. 6 Devin Watson, Wofford

Special Teams

Sept. 4 Luke Carter, Wofford

Sept. 11 Cole Fisher, Mercer

Sept. 18 Austin Barnard, Samford

Sept. 25 JJ Jerman, ETSU

Oct. 2 Logan McCarter, Furman

Oct. 9 Luke Carter, Wofford

Oct. 16 Jon Croft Hollingsworth, Furman

Oct. 23 Joshua Gibson, Western Carolina

Oct. 30 Victor Ulmo, Chattanooga

Nov. 6 Luke Carter, Wofford