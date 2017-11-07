VIDEO: Rare disorder forces dog to eat in high chair to survive

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WCMH) — A rare condition has a dog in Michigan, named Tink, to have to use a high chair to eat its food.

“She’s a Labrador retriever she fetches things in the water she plays Frisbee, she goes on walks, she licks people to death, she cuddles she does everything,” Tom Sullivan, Tink’s owner, said.

But Tink has a rare condition that causes her to have to eat out of a specially made high chair.

“When she was nine weeks old my brother had watched her, and she came home and one side of her stomach was flat,and the other one was distended and that’s when the emergency vet had told us maybe this is megaesophagus,” said Tink’s mom Cori Sullivan.

Megaesophagus means Tink’s food can’t make it to her stomach, unless she’s sitting up. So that’s why her family got her a high chair.

And just like a baby, it takes a lot of work. There’s feeding Tink, then burping her, and making sure there’s no food stuck in her esophagus.

The Sullivans, however, don’t mind the extra work. “Not knowing if we could care for her or even not knowing if we were going to euthanize, I cried for at least 4 days straight trying to figure out what was going to happen and how much money we were going to put into her, but every penny has been worth it, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Cori.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg utility boxes transformed into murals Utility boxes in downtown Spartanburg are getting a make-over, and are now murals inspired by colleges and universities in the county.

TX Church shooter escaped mental health facility, threatened Air Force command Police reports show Sutherland Springs church shooter Devin Kelley escaped from a mental health facility shortly after the military charged …

Fmr. Hillcrest HS student had BB gun on campus say police Simpsonville Police say a former Hillcrest HS student – charged with having a gun on the school campus – actually had a BB gun.

Man ID’d after being found dead in Simpsonville home after fire The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a home after a house fire in Simpsonville.

Man cited after crash that killed SC Trooper Daniel Rebman A man has been charged in connection with the crash that killed S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman.