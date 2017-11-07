Wofford At USC Set For 4pm

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 6, 2017) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Wofford Terriers in a 4 pm contest at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 18, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

South Carolina leads the all-time series by a 19-4 count, including a 17-2 advantage when the games have been played in Columbia. The Gamecocks have won each of the last 16 meetings between these two Palmetto State schools, with Wofford’s last win coming in the 1917 season. Carolina was a 24-7 winner in 2012, the last gridiron battle between the two schools.

South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC) will host Florida on Saturday, November 4, in its final SEC contest of the season. That game will start at noon and will be televised nationally by CBS. Wofford (8-1) plays at VMI this weekend.