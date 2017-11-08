AnMed Health laying off 92 due to budget challenges

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health says 94 full-time or part-time positions will be eliminated in November.

Several industry trends, including reimbursement declines, softer volumes, and the cost of necessary investments in technology, have resulted in a budgeted loss on operations this year, which is not sustainable. The organization has taken aggressive steps to respond while minimizing the impact on jobs and people. Although significant non-labor savings and revenue growth has been identified to date, 94 full-time or part-time positions will be eliminated in November. An additional 65 positions that are currently vacant will be eliminated without directly affecting any employees. AnMed Health is still seeking qualified applicants for a number of positions, and in all cases affected employees will be encouraged to apply for appropriate positions and not lose their service longevity with the organization. In some cases, we made the decision to close or outsource services. To increase the overall efficiency of our operating rooms, we closed the AnMed Health Physician Surgery Center effective Monday, November 6. Following the closure, all surgical cases will be scheduled at either the AnMed Health Medical Center or the AnMed Health North Campus. Med-Trans Corp., which operates air ambulance programs throughout the country and has been involved in LifeFlight operations since its inception, will take over full management of the program effective later this year. The services and coverage area will remain the same. Health care is changing at a national level and the effects of those changes are felt by all hospitals, including AnMed Health. To continue to fulfill our mission in this new healthcare environment, we must adapt and change the way we work and provide care. We have made significant investments in strategic priorities in recent years, and we must continue to invest in these strategies that will prepare us for a value-based payment system, which pays hospitals based on performance on key quality measures like hospital readmissions. These strategies can be costly up front, but are critical to ensuring growth and stability in the future.